CJ Fulton helped Belfast Star win last year's Irish Superleague title

Belfast basketball star CJ Fulton has committed to a collegiate career with Pennsylvania-based Lafayette University after landing a scholarship offer.

Lafayette are a Division One College who last qualified for the NCAA Championship tournament in 2015.

Fulton, 18, has been playing at the prestigious Winchendon High School in Boston after breaking through at St Malachy's College and Belfast Star.

He helped Star clinch the Superleague title win last season.

After Star's successful campaign in 2019-20, Fulton was named young player of the year for a second successive season.