From the section Basketball

Stephen Curry has been named the NBA's Most Valuable Player twice in his career

Stephen Curry scored 41 points as the Golden State Warriors beat the Milwaukee Bucks 122-121 to end their three-match losing streak.

The 33-year-old registered 30 points in the second half as the Warriors overturned a 10-point deficit with four minutes remaining.

The Warriors, who had lost seven of their past eight games, are 10th in the Western Conference.

"We just needed a win to feel good about ourselves," Curry said.

The Warriors are just inside the play-off positions with 24 wins and 27 losses, with the teams ranked seventh to 10th in each conference participating in a play-in tournament for the final play-off spot at the end of the season.

"We needed this win in the worst way," Curry added. "It gives you confidence and it should help us build our identity."

The Philadelphia 76ers beat the Boston Celtics 106-96 to return to the top of the Eastern Conference.

Joel Embiid, continuing his return from a knee injury, scored 35 points - making 16 of his 20 shooting attempts.

Boston were booed by their own fans during the third quarter as Philadelphia established a 21-point lead.

Elsewhere, the Los Angeles Lakers claimed a 110-101 win over the Toronto Raptors, while the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Portland Trail Blazers 133-116.

The Atlanta Hawks took a 123-107 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans, the Denver Nuggets beat the Detroit Pistons 134-119 and the Memphis Grizzlies secured a 124-112 win against the Miami Heat.