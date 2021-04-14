Last updated on .From the section Basketball

Joel Embiid (right) has played for the Philadelphia 76ers since 2014

Joel Embiid scored 39 points as the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Brooklyn Nets 123-117 and moved into first place in the Eastern Conference.

Embiid also registered 13 rebounds as Philadelphia overcame Brooklyn, who were missing several players.

Tobias Harris added 26 points and Ben Simmons scored 17 as Philadelphia claimed their third consecutive win.

Elsewhere, Stephen Curry scored 42 points in three quarters as the Golden State Warriors beat Oklahoma City.

For the eighth consecutive game, Curry scored 30 or more points to help his side to a 147-109 win.

Luka Doncic scored three points as the time ran out to secure a stunning 114-113 victory for the Dallas Mavericks over the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Los Angeles Clippers overturned an 11-point deficit in the final five minutes to beat the Detroit Pistons 100-98.