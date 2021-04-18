NBA: Bam Adebayo scores buzzer-beater to give Miami Heat win over Brooklyn Nets

Last updated on .From the section Basketball

Bam Adebayo
Bam Adebayo finished with 21 points for the Miami Heat

Bam Adebayo's buzzer-beater clinched a 109-107 victory for the Miami Heat over the Brooklyn Nets, who lost Kevin Durant to injury.

Adebayo sunk a mid-range jumper to end the Heat's three-game losing streak, finishing the game with 21 points, 15 rebounds and five assists.

NBA All-Star Durant limped off in the first quarter with an injury to his left thigh.

Landry Shamet scored a career-high 30 points for the Nets.

Elsewhere, the New York Knicks won their sixth game in a row with a 122-112 overtime-victory over the New Orleans Pelicans, with Julius Randle leading with 33 points and 10 assists for the Knicks.

The Atlanta Hawks beat the Indiana Pacers 129-117, while the Los Angeles Clippers won 124-105 at home to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Terry Rozier's 34 points helped the Charlotte Hornets snap a four-game losing run with a 109-101 result against the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Sacramento Kings had lost their previous nine games but got back to winning ways at the Dallas Mavericks, with De'Aaron Fox scoring a team-high 30 points to lead the Kings to a 121-107 win.

Chris Boucher scored 17 of his 31 points in the first quarter as the Toronto Raptors edged out the Oklahoma City Thunder 112-106, consigning the Thunder to a 10th straight loss, while the Houston Rockets beat the Orlando Magic 114-110.

