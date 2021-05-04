Last updated on .From the section Basketball

Julius Randle top scored for the New York Knicks

Russell Westbrook and Stephen Curry shone while Carmelo Anthony made history in Monday's NBA action - but the night belonged to the New York Knicks who recorded their 12th win in 13 games.

The Knicks' impressive run was extended with a 118-104 win over the Memphis Grizzlies, with Julius Randle top scoring on 28 points.

Westbrook posted his 32nd triple-double of the season with 14 points, a career-high 21 rebounds and 24 assists as the Washington Wizards won 154-141 against the Indiana Pacers.

Curry scored 42 - his ninth 40-plus point haul of the season - in the Golden State Warriors' 123-108 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans.

And there was movement in the history books as Anthony rose to 10th in the NBA's all-time scorers list, after his 14 points for the Portland Trail Blazers put him on 27,318 career points, surpassing Elvin Hayes.

"Top 10 in anything of all time is a special thing," Anthony said after the Blazers' 123-114 defeat by the Atlanta Hawks.

"I don't want to take this moment for granted. I understand how big this moment is."

Elsewhere, the Los Angeles Lakers ground out a 93-89 victory over the visiting Denver Nuggets without star player LeBron James, who was resting a sore ankle.