Alex Rodriguez hit 696 home runs during his career

Retired Major League Baseball star Alex Rodriguez and businessman Marc Lore have reached a deal to buy National Basketball Association (NBA) team Minnesota Timberwolves.

The agreement is subject to approval by the NBA's board of governors.

It also includes the purchase of Women's NBA team Minnesota Lynx.

The deal struck with Glen Taylor, which sees Rodriguez and Lore each acquire 50% ownership, is worth a reported $1.5bn (£1.06bn).

Taylor had owned the Minnesota Timberwolves - who have reached the play-offs once since 2004 - since 1995.

Rodriguez helped the New York Yankees win the 2009 World Series title and was a 14-time MLB All-Star infielder. He was given a 162-game doping ban in 2014 and retired in 2016.