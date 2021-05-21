Last updated on .From the section Basketball

Ja Morant (right) scored 35 points, made six rebounds and had six assists

The Memphis Grizzlies claimed the final NBA play-off spot with a thrilling 117-112 overtime win over the Golden State Warriors in the play-in tournament.

Ja Morant scored 35 points for the Grizzlies, including a two-pointer with four seconds remaining, while Stephen Curry managed 39 for the Warriors.

It is the first time the Grizzlies have reached the play-offs in four seasons.

"I like it when the pressure is on - I got all the confidence in the world in my game," 21-year-old Morant said.

The Grizzlies will play the Utah Jazz in the first game of the of the Western Conference quarter-finals on Sunday.

The Warriors overturned a 17-point deficit to send the game to overtime at the Chase Center in California.

"It is a very tough way to end it, coming down to the wire and us giving everything we had in the tank," Curry said.

"It is frustrating that this is the end and this is how we are going out."

The play-in tournament was introduced on a one-year basis for the 2020-21 season, to determine who takes the seventh and eighth seeded positions in each conference for the play-offs.

The play-offs begin with the Milwaukee Bucks taking on the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference at 19:00 BST on Saturday, while the LA Clippers face the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference at 21:30.