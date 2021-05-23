Last updated on .From the section Basketball

Khris Middleton registered 27 points, six rebounds and six assists for the Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks beat the Miami Heat 109-107 with 0.5 seconds remaining in overtime in the first round of the Eastern Conference play-offs.

Khris Middleton followed up his 27 points with a pull-up jump in the final moments to give the Bucks a 1-0 lead in the seven-game series.

The Heat came close to a late victory through Jimmy Butler but he was blocked by Jrue Holiday as time expired.

Elsewhere, the Brooklyn Nets claimed a 104-93 victory over the Boston Celtics.

Brooklyn's 'Big Three' of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden combined for 82 points in just their ninth match together.

"I liked the way we fought," said Harden, who notched 21 points.

"It just shows every game isn't gonna be perfect."

In the Western Conference, the Dallas Mavericks beat the Los Angeles Clippers 113-103, while the Portland Trail Blazers won 123-109 against the Denver Nuggets.