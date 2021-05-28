Last updated on .From the section Basketball

Tatum, 23, is the third youngest player in NBA history to score 50 points or more in a play-off game

Jayson Tatum scored a play-off career-high 50 points as his Boston Celtics side beat the visiting Brooklyn Nets 125-119 to take a 2-1 series lead.

Tatum threw five three-pointers and hit 13 of 15 free throws, as well as contributing seven assists.

He is the first Celtics player to score a post-season 50 since Isaiah Thomas in the 2017 Eastern Conference semi-final.

"I had a tough two games so I tried to redeem myself and do anything I can to win," said Tatum.

James Harden led Brooklyn with 41 points, including seven three-pointers, while Kevin Durant added 39.

Former Boston player Kyrie Irving was booed in what was his first appearance in front of Celtics fans since leaving in 2019.

Elsewhere, Trae Young scored 21 points and added 14 assists as the Atlanta Hawks took a 2-1 series lead over the New York Knicks with a 105-94 win.

The Los Angeles Clippers rallied from an early deficit to beat the Dallas Mavericks 118-108, recording their first win of the best-of-seven series with the Mavericks now holding a 2-1 lead.

Kawhi Leonard scored 36 points for the Clippers, including 13 of 17 from the floor and eight rebounds, while Luka Doncic top-scored for the Mavericks with 44 points, although he missed six of 13 free throws.