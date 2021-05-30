Last updated on .From the section Basketball

The Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young scored 27 points, one rebound and nine assists

The Atlanta Hawks beat the New York Knicks 113-96 to take control of their NBA play-off series.

The Hawks now lead the best-of-seven series 3-1 and are one game away from the Eastern Conference semi-finals.

Trae Young - who scored 21 points and added 14 assists in the previous game - starred again with 27 points.

After a tight first half, the damage was done in the third period when the Hawks outscored the Knicks by 13 points.

The win leaves Atalanta with the longest active home winning streak in the NBA, at 13 games.