Last updated on .From the section Basketball

Russell Westbrook scored his 12th career play-off triple-double to move into third place on the all-time list

Russell Westbrook scored a triple-double to help the Washington Wizards beat the Philadelphia 76ers and keep their play-off hopes alive.

Westbrook scored 19 points, 21 rebounds and 14 assists in a 122-114 victory.

The 76ers, who lost Joel Embiid to a knee injury in the first quarter, now lead the best-of-seven series 3-1.

The game also saw a fan run on to the court during the third quarter, with Wizards owners saying he will be banned and face possible criminal charges.

The fan jumped up and hit the backboard while the teams were at the other end of the floor before being tackled by security at the Capital One Arena.

"He will be banned from the arena and charges are being pursued," said Monumental Sports and Entertainment, who own the Washington arena.

It is the latest in a string of incidents involving fan misbehaviour in the NBA over the past week.

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving said fans in NBA arenas are treating players "like they are in a human zoo" after a spectator was arrested for throwing a water bottle at him on Sunday.

Bradley Beal scored a game-high 27 points for the Wizards, while Westbrook's 12th career triple-double in the playoffs moved him into third place on the all-time list.

"I have never been down 3-0 so I'll be damned if I get out of here without a win," said Beal.

Meanwhile, in the Western Conference top seeds Utah Jazz beat the Memphis Grizzlies 120-113 to move into a 3-1 lead in their play-off series.

Donovan Mitchell top scored for Jazz with 30, while Rudy Gobert added 17.