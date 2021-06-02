Last updated on .From the section Basketball

Donovan Mitchell is only the third Utah player ever to score 30 points and make 10 assists or more in the play-offs

The Philadelphia 76ers and Atlanta Hawks will meet in the Eastern Conference semi-finals after both wrapped up emphatic first-round series victories.

The 76ers won 4-1 against the Washington Wizards, while the Hawks beat the New York Knicks 4-1.

In the Western Conference, Utah Jazz advanced past the Memphis Grizzlies with a 4-1 series win.

They will face the Los Angeles Clippers or the Dallas Mavericks next.

The Mavericks currently lead the best-of-seven series 3-2, with Slovenian Luka Doncic scoring 42 points in their 105-100 victory on Wednesday.

Mitchell, Curry and Young star

Donovan Mitchell starred for Utah, who finished the regular season with the best record in the NBA.

The shooting guard scored 30 points for the second successive game as his side won 126-110 to claim a fourth successive win.

Meanwhile, Seth Curry registered 30 points as the 76ers shrugged off the injury absence of Joel Embiid to complete a comfortable play-off series victory over the Wizards.

After a tight first half, Doc Rivers' side pulled clear in the third period, outscoring the Wizards 38-31.

Trae Young scored 36 points as the Hawks sealed their progression in a feisty encounter against the Knicks in front of almost 20,000 fans at Madison Square Garden.

Players from both sides scuffled as they left the court at half-time in a game peppered with technical fouls.

However, the Hawks, who won the final three games by a combined 42 points clinched their first series win since 2016.