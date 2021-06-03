Last updated on .From the section Basketball

This is the first time LeBron James has lost in a first-round series

Reigning NBA champions, the Los Angeles Lakers have suffered a shock first round play-offs defeat to the Phoenix Suns.

Devin Booker scored 47 points for the Suns as they sealed a 4-2 series win.

LeBron James scored 29 points for the Lakers, who are the first defending champions to lose at this stage since the San Antonio Spurs in 2015.

The result also marks the first time that James has lost in the first round of the play-offs.

The Suns will now face the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference semi-finals after they clinched a 4-2 series win over the Portland Trail Blazers.

Nikola Jokic scored 36 points for the Nuggets, whose 126-115 victory condemned Blazers to a fourth first-round defeat in five seasons.

Lakers bow out

Having won his previous 14 first-round play-off series James found himself attempting to avoid elimination from the first round for only the second time.

The Lakers knocked out the Suns the last time Phoenix reached the play-offs in 2010 but they were on the back foot from the moment Anthony Davis hobbled off with a reoccurrence of a groin injury.

From that moment, the Suns took control with Booker scoring 22 points in the opening period.

More to follow.