Kevin Durant (right) stepped up for the Brooklyn Nets after they lost James Harden (left) in the opening minute to injury

Kevin Durant scored 29 points as the Brooklyn Nets overcame an early James Harden injury to beat the Milwaukee Bucks 115-107 in game one of their NBA play-off Eastern Conference semi-final.

Harden had to be replaced with a hamstring issue in the opening minute.

Kyrie Irving added 25 points, while Joe Harris hit five of their 15 3-pointers.

Victory came despite a dominant show by Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo, who top scored with 34 points, shooting 16 baskets from 24 attempts in New York.

Former Net Brook Lopez added 19 points and Jrue Holiday contributed 17, despite the Bucks finishing with six baskets from 30 attempts from behind the arc.

The Nets will be hoping Harden can recover in time for the second game in the seven-match series, which takes place in Brooklyn on Monday.