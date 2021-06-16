Last updated on .From the section Basketball

Young's (centre right) 39 points were the most he has scored in a play-off tie

The Atlanta Hawks overhauled a 26-point deficit to beat the Philadelphia 76ers 109-106 and take a 3-2 lead in their Eastern Conference play-off semi-final.

Trae Young scored 39 points for the Hawks and put them in the lead for the first time when he made three free throws late in the fourth quarter.

In the Western Conference, the Los Angeles Clippers went 3-2 up after a 119-111 win over the Utah Jazz.

The next games in both best-of-seven ties are on Friday.

The Sixers had a 70-44 lead in the third quarter but the Hawks outscored them 40-19 in the final period on the way to securing a stunning comeback win.

Philadelphia's Joel Embiid finished with 37 points but, as his side trailed 107-104 with 10.2 seconds remaining, he missed two free throws in a dramatic finale.

"We just kept fighting," said Young. "We have confidence in each other. We're a great group, good to be around.

"We all love each other's company and it shows on the court and we never stopped believing until the final buzzer."

The Clippers were without the injured Kawhi Leonard and had 37 points from Paul George to thank for their win over Utah.

George also grabbed 16 rebounds, a career high for him in the play-offs, and provided a team-high of five assists.

The Clippers had been 2-0 down in the series but have reeled off three straight wins to lead against the Jazz, who have been without the injured Mike Conley.

The Jazz hit 17 of 30 three-point attempts in the first half but only led 65-60 before the Clippers impressed in the third quarter to take a 92-83 lead into the final period.

Utah closed the gap to three points during the fourth quarter but the Clippers kept them at bay on the way to securing victory.