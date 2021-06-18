Last updated on .From the section Basketball

Antetokounmpo (left) and Middleton - number 22 - scored a combined 68 points to help Bucks to victory

The Milwaukee Bucks beat the Brooklyn Nets 104-89 to force a decider in their best-of-seven Eastern Conference NBA play-off semi-final.

Khris Middleton scored a play-off career-high 38 points, 10 rebounds and five assists as the Bucks levelled the series at 3-3.

His team-mate Giannis Antetokounmpo also impressed, scoring 30 points.

The decider will be on Saturday in Brooklyn, where the Nets have won all three previous games in the series.

"We were solid all night," said Middleton. "We just tried to make it tough on [Kevin] Durant and [James] Harden and we were able to do that.

"The play-offs are about adjusting. We had a little lead at the half and we were able to keep it and extend it in the fourth quarter."

On the final game, he added: "It will be win or go home. That is what the players and fans love about it."

Durant scored 32 points and registered 11 rebounds for a Nets side who were without Kyrie Irving through injury.

"We didn't do well offensively," said Nets coach Steve Nash. "We were out of rhythm and out of sync for the entire game.

"Defensively we weren't great either. Just not a great game from us, and now we got a game seven on our home court."