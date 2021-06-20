Last updated on .From the section Basketball

Mikal Bridges of the Phoenix Suns reacts to a three-point shot against the LA Clippers

Devin Booker posted his first career triple-double as the Phoenix Suns beat the Los Angeles Clippers 120-114 in game one of the Western Conference finals.

Booker, 24, scored 40 points, had 13 rebounds and 11 assists as the Suns coped with the absence of All-Star guard Chris Paul.

Paul George scored 34 points for the Clippers.

They are in the conference finals for the first time in franchise history.

Game two takes place on Tuesday in Phoenix.

Paul, 36, is out because of the NBA's Covid-19 health and safety protocols while the Clippers' Kawhi Leonard missed his third straight game with a knee injury.

At one point in the third quarter, Booker scored 16 straight points for the Suns with five other players also reaching double digits.

There were 18 lead changes in the first half and neither team led by more than five points before George and Booker stepped up in the third quarter.

The Suns saw an eight-point lead turn into a six-point advantage for the Clippers in the third quarter with the scores eventually tied heading into the fourth.

The Suns then scored 10 straight points to open up their biggest lead of the night at 105-95 and they held on to that advantage despite a late Clippers fightback.