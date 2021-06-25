Last updated on .From the section Basketball

Giannis Antetokounmpo top scored for the Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 25 points as the Milwaukee Bucks thrashed the Atlanta Hawks 125-91 to level the NBA Eastern Conference finals series.

Two-time NBA Most Valuable Player (MVP) Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday, with 22 points, combined to make 20 of 32 shots from the floor before sitting out the fourth quarter.

The Bucks hit 20 unanswered points late in the second quarter to take control.

Trae Young led the Hawks scoring with just 15 points.

Young had scored 48 points in Atalanta's series-opening win.

Milwaukee shot 52% from the floor and took advantage of 20 turnovers by the Hawks.

The Bucks also landed 15 of 41 attempts from three-point range, having managed just eight of 36 during a 116-113 loss in game one on Wednesday.

The third-seeded Bucks and fifth-seeded Hawks meet in game three in Atlanta on Sunday.