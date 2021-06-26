Last updated on .From the section Basketball

The Phoenix Suns last featured in the NBA finals in 1993

The Phoenix Suns moved to within a win of their first NBA Finals appearance in 28 years after beating the Los Angeles Clippers 84-80 at the Staples Center.

Chris Paul scored five crucial free throws in the final seconds as the Suns took a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven Western Conference finals.

Devin Booker scored 25 points before fouling out and Deandre Ayton came up with 19 points and 22 rebounds.

Paul George finished with 23 points and 16 rebounds for the Clippers.

The Clippers shot just 32% from the field as they played without Kawhi Leonard, a two-time NBA finals Most Valuable Player, for the sixth consecutive play-off game because of a knee injury.

Trailing 50-36 at half-time, the Clippers fought back by outscoring the Suns 30-19 in the third quarter.

In a tense final quarter, both teams went almost four minutes without scoring a point as the Suns maintained a narrow 71-70 lead.

Paul, who finished with 18 points and seven assists, held his nerve in the final seven seconds to clinch victory.

The Suns can confirmed their place in the NBA finals on Monday with victory in game five at home.

"We still got a ways to go but it felt good to get one here," Paul said. "This was a tough environment."