Last updated on .From the section Basketball

The USA men's team have followed their shock loss to Nigeria on Saturday with an exhibition defeat to Australia.

The 15-time Olympic gold medallists lost 91-83 to Australia in Las Vegas in a warm-up for the Tokyo Games.

The defeat is the first time they have lost back-to-back exhibition matches since professional players started representing the team in 1992.

Between July of 1992 and July of 2021, Team USA lost two exhibition games but have now lost as many in three days.

The team, coached by Gregg Popovich, won Olympic gold at the last three Games.

But after the weekend's 90-87 loss to Nigeria - a first to an African nation - they were unable to find a rhythm, with key names such as Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant held to 17 points. Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers finished with a team-high 22.

"After a short time together there are a lot of things that have to be covered," said Popovich.

"In the first half, we defended the way we wanted to defend, the way we did not against Nigeria.

"The second half we tired out. When that happens, you get hit a bit mentally too. We have some guys who need to get their legs and rhythm back. In general we need more conditioning, which is totally understandable."

Australia, one of the favourites to reach the podium in Japan, have never beaten the US in the men's Olympic basketball tournament in eight tries dating back to 1964.

The United States were without three players who are still active in the NBA finals, contested by Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks.

They have been drawn in a group with Iran, France and Czech Republic for the Tokyo Games.