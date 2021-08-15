Last updated on .From the section Basketball

Ireland's Adrian O'Sullivan celebrates after the game with the trophy

Ireland have won the FIBA European Championship for Small Countries with a 97-66 victory over Malta in the final.

John Carroll and Jordan Blount were Ireland's top scorers on the night, with 20 and 17 points respectively at the National Basketball Arena in Dublin.

The victory completed a double for head coach Mark Keenan, who won the 1994 Promotions Cup as Ireland captain.

Keenan's assistant Adrian Fulton was also in that 1994 winning team.

As well as top-scoring for Ireland, consistent performances throughout the week saw Carroll and Blount included in the tournament All-Star team also.

"Unreal, absolutely delighted," Keenan said after the game.

"We pulled off another great performance. I know it was a little bit dodgy in the second half, but we got that comfortable lead. A bit of a slow start for both teams, but we got on top and we got a great second quarter to push it out at half-time.

"The guys are superb, I think they're all MVPs. They all sacrificed minutes for the good of the team and that is how we won the tournament, hats off. The rest of my staff, absolutely super."