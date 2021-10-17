Last updated on .From the section Basketball

Chicago beat the Dallas Wings and Minnesota Lynx on their way to the finals

The Chicago Sky beat the Phoenix Mercury 80-74 in game four of the WNBA finals to win their first championship.

Victory made it 3-1 to Chicago in the best-of-five finals series.

Phoenix had looked set to take the series to game five when they opened up a 14-point lead late into the third quarter before Chicago stormed back in front of their home crowd.

Chicago joined the US women's professional basketball league in 2006 and had reached the finals once before.

Chicago, who lost 3-0 to Phoenix in the 2014 finals, finished the regular season with a record of 16 wins and 16 defeats. But, seeded sixth of eight teams, they lost just twice in the play-offs.

"It feels amazing. We've got the whole city here," said Chicago's Candace Parker. "It's amazing how Chicago supports. We're champions for life here."