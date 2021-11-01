Last updated on .From the section Basketball

James Harden grabbed his first triple double of the season as the Bucks beat the Pistons

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant was ejected and James Harden registered his 59th career triple-double in a 117-91 victory over the Detroit Pistons.

Durant, who scored 23 points, was punished for an elbow to the face of Kelly Olynyk late in the third quarter with the Nets already 17 points ahead.

Harden produced 18 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds.

Elsewhere, a Carmelo Anthony-inspired Los Angeles Lakers cruised to a 95-85 win over the Houston Rockets.

Anthony top scored with 23 points, including five three pointers, while Russell Westbrook added 20 points.

Donovan Mitchell scored 28 points as he led the Utah Jazz to a 107-95 victory against reigning champions the Milwaukee Bucks.

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 25 points for the Bucks who were without Khris Middleton, Jrue Holiday and Brook Lopez and slumped to a fourth defeat in seven games this season.

Luka Doncic capped a 23-point display with a crucial three-pointer as the Dallas Mavericks beat the Sacramento Kings 105-99.