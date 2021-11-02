Last updated on .From the section Basketball

LeBron James finished with 30 points and 10 assists as the Lakers won in Houston

The Los Angeles Lakers came from behind in the fourth quarter to narrowly edge past the Houston Rockets 119-117 and earn their third win in a row.

LeBron James had a game-high 30 points and 10 assists, while Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook scored 27 as the trio combined for a season-best 84 points.

Christian Wood top scored for the Rockets with 26 points.

Chris Paul reached an assist milestone as the Phoenix Suns beat the New Orleans Pelicans 112-100.

Paul scored 12 of his 14 points in the final quarter, and finished with 18 assists, as he passed Mark Jackson and former Phoenix player Steve Nash to move into third place in the NBA's all-time assist list.

Tyler Herro scored 25 points off the bench as the Miami Heat claimed their fifth consecutive win with a 125-110 victory over the Dallas Mavericks.

Donovan Mitchell scored 36 points and Mike Conley Jr. hit 30 as the Utah Jazz beat the Sacramento Kings 119-113.

Giannis Antetokounmpo starred with 28 points, nine assists, eight rebounds and four blocks as the Milwaukee Bucks won 117-89 at the Detroit Pistons.