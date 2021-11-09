Last updated on .From the section Basketball

Donovan Mitchell scored 27 points to help the Utah Jazz beat the struggling Atlanta Hawks 110-98.

Five players reached double figures for the Jazz as they ended their two-game losing streak.

For the Hawks, who were in the middle of four games on the road, it was a fifth straight defeat.

Champions the Milwaukee Bucks also returned to winning ways, as Giannis Antetokounmpo starred in a 118-109 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers.

The former MVP finished with 31 points and 16 rebounds as the Bucks ended a two-game losing streak.

Meanwhile, the Hawks are now 4-8 for the season after extending their losing streak in Salt Lake City.

After trailing by 12 at half-time they came to within three points in the third quarter, opening with an 11-2 run to cut the deficit.

Trae Young and Kevin Huerter combined for 55 points for Atlanta, but Utah - led by reigning defensive player of the year Rudy Gobert - held the Hawks to just 18 points in the fourth quarter.

Paul George finished with 24 points, nine rebounds and seven assists as the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Portland Trail Blazers 117-109.

Reggie Jackson scored 23 points and Nicolas Batum added 22, as the Clippers extended their winning streak to five games.

Portland, who remain winless on the road this season, saw their two-game winning streak come to an end.