The Los Angeles Clippers claimed a sixth successive win as they held on to beat the Miami Heat 112-109.

Paul George scored 27 points and Reggie Jackson added 22 for the Clippers.

Miami led by 17 points during the first period and held a 58-56 advantage at half-time only to trail 86-78 going into the fourth period.

The Clippers had their lead cut to 108-107, but after Miami's Duncan Robinson missed a go-ahead three-pointer with 15.7 seconds left they saw out the win.

Elsewhere, the Indiana Pacers earned a 111-100 victory over the Utah Jazz in a game which saw four players ejected in the fourth quarter.

Pacers starting centre Myles Turner clashed with Utah's Rudy Gobert before they had to be separated as players from both teams got involved.

Turner and Gobert were ejected, along with Utah's Donovan Mitchell and Joe Ingles for the final stages of the match.

The Toronto Raptors were 52-57 behind at half-time in their match against the Philadelphia 76ers but turned it around to win 115-109.

Fred VanVleet scored 32 points for the Raptors, including a three-pointer with 24.8 seconds remaining.