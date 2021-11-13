Last updated on .From the section Basketball

Darius Garland's 22 points came after he had notched 21 in the Cavaliers' previous game - a 98-78 win over the Detroit Pistons

Darius Garland scored 22 points for the Cleveland Cavaliers - including two free throws with nine seconds left - in a 91-89 win over the Boston Celtics.

Boston had a 74-56 lead in the third quarter with Dennis Schroder scoring 28 and Jayson Tatum 21.

But they lost their way - and Cedi Osman hit two three-pointers as Cleveland took the lead midway through the fourth.

It remained tight until the end as the Cavaliers made it six wins in seven.

Elsewhere, the Miami Heat avoided a fourth defeat in a row with a 111-105 win over the Utah Jazz.

Tyler Herro scored 27, Duncan Robinson 22 and Kyle Lowry 21 as Miami survived a late Utah rally to claim the win.

The Washington Wizards extended their winning streak to four games with a 104-92 victory over the Orlando Magic.

Spencer Dinwiddie top-scored with 23 points - and added 11 rebounds - for the Wizards, while team-mate Montrezl Harrell came off the bench to contribute 20 points, seven assists and six rebounds for the Eastern Conference Southeast leaders.

The LA Clippers beat the Minnesota Timberwolves for the third time in 11 days - as Paul George inspired them to a 129-102 victory.

George scored 23 points in 27 minutes to make it seven straight wins overall, while Anthony Edwards hit 21 for a flat Minnesota.

Justin Holiday came off the bench to be the Indiana Pacers' top scorer with 27 points as they defeated a depleted Philadelphia 76ers 118-113.

It is now four straight defeats for Philadelphia, who were missing Joel Embiid, Matisse Thybulle and Ben Simmons.

The New Orleans Pelicans ended a nine-game losing streak by defeating the Memphis Grizzlies 112-101.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker scored 21 points for New Orleans and Brandon Ingram returned from injury to add 19 while Dillon Brooks notched 23 for the Grizzlies.

The Detroit Pistons produced their highest winning points total of the season as they beat the Toronto Raptors 127-121.

Jerami Grant scored 24 and Isaiah Stewart 20 for the Pistons as Pascal Siakam hit 25 for the Raptors.