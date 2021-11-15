Last updated on .From the section Basketball

Young equalled his career-high for successful three pointers in the game

Trae Young starred as the Atlanta Hawks ended a six-game losing run by beating reigning NBA champions the Milwaukee Bucks 120-100.

Young finished with a season-high 42 points, including eight three-pointers, and 10 assists.

John Collins hit 19 points for the Hawks while Clint Capela added 12.

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 26 points for the Bucks on his return from an ankle injury but it was a second straight loss for his side.

The Chicago Bulls ended the LA Clippers seven-game winning run with a 100-90 victory as DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine both proved key figures

DeRozan, who hails from the Los Angeles area, shot 12/16 from the floor and 10/11 from the free-throw line for 34 points, along with seven rebounds and five assists.

LaVine, who played college basketball at nearby UCLA, made six three-pointers and grabbed eight rebounds.

The Clippers trailed for much of the game but fought back in the fourth quarter to lead 78-77 before DeRozan sparked a Bulls run which proved decisive.

The Phoenix Suns made it eight wins in a row with a 115-89 victory at the struggling Houston Rockets while Anthony Davis scored 34 points, 27 in the first half, and grabbed 15 rebounds as the Los Angeles Lakers powered to a 114-106 win over the San Antonio Spurs.