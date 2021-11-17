Last updated on .From the section Basketball

Giannis Antetokounmpo was the MVP in the 2021 NBA finals

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 47 points as reigning NBA champions Milwaukee Bucks claimed a 109-102 win over the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Greece-born star scored 28 first-half points on his way to recording his best scoring figures this term.

Khris Middleton also moved level with Ray Allen on top of the Bucks all-time three-pointers list as they won for the first time at home since 19 October.

LeBron James was again absent for the Lakers with an abdominal strain.

The four-time NBA champion is hoping to return to action when the Lakers face the Boston Celtics on Friday.

Talen Horton-Tucker replied with 25 points for the visitors, with Russell Westbrook also contributing 19 points but it was not enough to prevent the Lakers from slipping to back-to-back defeats for the third time this season.

Elsewhere, Devin Booker hit 24 points as the Phoenix Suns beat the Dallas Mavericks 105-98 to claim their 10th consecutive win.

The Charlotte Hornets stopped the Washington Wizards from continuing their five-game winning streak with a 97-87 victory.

James Harden recorded 27 points as the Brooklyn Nets registered a 109-99 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers to sit second in the Eastern Conference.

Terrence Ross notched 19 points as the Orlando Magic secured their second win at Madison Square Garden this season, by beating the New York Knicks 104-98.