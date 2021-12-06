Last updated on .From the section Basketball

Stephen Curry has hit 126 three-point attempts this season while his nearest challenger, Sacramento Kings' Buddy Hield, is on 87

Stephen Curry scored a game-high 31 points as the Golden State Warriors bounced back from defeat by the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday by thrashing the Orlando Magic 126-95.

Curry, who leads the league in three-pointers, landed seven of 13 attempts from outside the area.

The Warriors lead the Western Conference with 20 wins from 24 games.

Elsewhere, Joel Embiid hit 43 points in the Philadelphia 76ers' overtime win away to the Charlotte Hornets.

The 27-year-old also grabbed 15 rebounds in their 127-124 success, which was only assured when the Hornets' Kelly Oubre Jr, who finished with 35 points, missed a three-point shot with five seconds remaining.

Charlotte were missing LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier, Mason Plumlee, Jalen McDaniels and Ish Smith because of coronavirus protocols.

Paul George top-scored for the Los Angeles Clippers with 21 points in their 102-90 win over the Portland Trail Blazers. Jusuf Nurkic's season-high 31 points were in vain for the Trail Blazers, who were missing Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum.

Giannis Antetokounmpo celebrated his 27th birthday by scoring 15 points in the final quarter as his Milwaukee Bucks side won their 10th game in 11 by beating the Cleveland Cavaliers 112-104.

Domantas Sabonis was the star with 30 points as the Indiana Pacers broke a four-game losing streak with a 116-110 win over the Washington Wizards.

Paul helped the Suns to victory over the Spurs

The Oklahoma Thunder, who were on the wrong end of an NBA record 73-point losing margin against the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday, recovered to beat the Houston Pistons 114-103 as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 30 points.

The Grizzlies racked up a fifth successive win with a 105-90 victory over the Miami Heat, despite the continued absence of injured star guard Ja Morant.

Zach LaVine stepped up in the absence of DeMar DeRozan to hit 32 points in the Chicago Bulls won 109-97 at home against the Denver Nuggets.

Chris Paul scored 21 points, including a crucial three-point play with 17 seconds left, as the Phoenix Suns sneaked a 108-104 win over the San Antonio Spurs.