Stephen Curry is six short of Ray Allen's three-pointer record, which has been standing since 2014

Stephen Curry was made to wait to break the NBA three-point record as the Golden State Warriors lost at the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday.

Needing 10 more to surpass Ray Allen's all-time leading tally of 2,973, Curry landed three from 14 attempts.

Matisse Thybulle limited Curry while Joel Embiid scored a game-high 26 points as the 76ers won 102-93.

Curry, 33, looks certain to create NBA history, with his next opportunity coming on Monday at the Indiana Pacers.

Meanwhile, Reggie Jackson scored with 2.2 seconds left to lead the Los Angeles Clippers to a 106-104 win over the Orlando Magic.

Jackson finished with a 25-point haul as the Clippers earned their third straight win, despite leading scorer Paul George missing his second consecutive game with a sprained right elbow.

Donovan Mitchell scored 28 points as the Utah Jazz won 123-98 at the Washington Wizards, the visitors' seventh straight victory.

After building an early advantage, the Memphis Grizzlies held on to beat the Houston Rockets 113-106. Dillon Brooks scored a game-high 25 points while Desmond Bane supported with 19 points.

Saturday's results: LA Clippers 106-104 Orlando Magic, Washington Wizards 98-123 Utah Jazz, Cleveland Cavaliers 117-103 Sacramento Kings, Miami Heat 118-92 Chicago Bulls, Memphis Grizzlies 113-106 Houston Rockets, Philadelphia 76ers 102-93 Golden State Warriors, San Antonio Spurs 112-127 Denver Nuggets