Steph Curry can tie the NBA three-point record if he makes one against New York Knicks

Stephen Curry moved to within one three-pointer of the NBA record as the Golden State Warriors earned a 102-100 win at the Indiana Pacers.

Curry registered five three-pointers to reach 2,972 for his career, one adrift of legend Ray Allen.

He could break the record on Tuesday, when the Warriors take on the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

"I'm enjoying the moment and now you're knocking on the doorstep, it's pretty surreal," Curry said.

"But [I am] just trying to let it happen. It's one thing I've learned these last three games, is keep playing basketball, keep taking shots you think you'll make and enjoy the experience of it because it's a long time coming."

Warriors coach Steve Kerr, though, believes 33-year-old Curry has been trying "a little bit too hard" to surpass Allen's mark in recent games.

"It will be a relief for him I think, and for our team, when he does break it," said Kerr. "He just needs to make the simple pass, he knows that, but he's kind of trying too hard to make a big play."

Monday's win - earned when Kevon Looney made a lay-up with 13 seconds remaining - put the Warriors top of the Western Conference after the second-placed Phoenix Suns lost 111-95 to the LA Clippers.

Monday night's stand-out performance came as Jayson Tatum scored 42 points in the Boston Celtics' 117-103 home win over the Milwaukee Bucks.

Nikola Jokic produced 28 points, 19 rebounds and nine assists before being ejected from the game as his Denver Nuggets side beat the Washington Wizards 113-107.

Jokic was out of the game halfway through the fourth quarter for arguing against calls made by different referees, but the Nuggets held on to make it back-to-back wins and stay eighth in the Western Conference.

Trae Young scored 41 points but the Atlanta Hawks lost 132-126 to the Houston Rockets.

A season-high 32 points from Eric Gordon was crucial as the Rockets came back from being 13 points adrift going into the final quarter.

The Cleveland Cavaliers claimed a fourth successive win, beating the Miami Heat 105-94 to sit fourth in the Eastern Conference.

Nine members of the Toronto Raptors squad scored double figures in a 124-101 success over the Sacramento Kings.

The Memphis Grizzlies beat the Philadelphia 76ers 126-91, while Kristaps Porzingis hit 24 points and made 13 rebounds and five blocks as the Dallas Mavericks eased past the Charlotte Hornets 120-96.