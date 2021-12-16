Last updated on .From the section Basketball

Devonte Graham was traded to the New Orleans Pelicans in August

Devonte Graham's incredible 61ft buzzer-beater secured a 113-110 win for the New Orleans Pelicans over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Oklahoma's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander tied the scores with 1.4 seconds remaining in the NBA Western Conference game.

But Graham's remarkable shot - the longest game-winning buzzer-beater in 25 years - consigned Oklahoma to a third consecutive loss.

"I just wanted to get one up - I didn't want to take the ball out," he said.

The Thunder led the Pelicans in the fourth quarter before Brandon Ingram made three consecutive baskets to put the visitors in front at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma.

Ingram, who scored 34 points, said he could not believe Graham's shot from just beyond his own three-point line on the right side of the court.

"I thought it was going in. But when it went in, I was in disbelief," Ingram said.

Rookie Austin Reaves led the Los Angeles Lakers to a 107-104 overtime victory against the Dallas Mavericks.

The 23-year-old claimed the game-winning three-pointer to give the Lakers a third consecutive win.

The Miami Heat beat the Philadelphia 76ers 101-96 despite having only 10 players available because of illness, injury and positive coronavirus tests.