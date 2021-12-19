Last updated on .From the section Basketball

Gilgeous-Alexander (right) scored 18 points in the Thunder's victory over LA Clippers

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander earned a dramatic win for the Oklahoma City Thunder as the Golden State Warriors and the Brooklyn Nets were beaten.

Gilgeous-Alexander's three-pointer at the buzzer gave the Thunder a 104-103 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Warriors, playing a fifth game in eight days, were without Stephen Curry as they suffered a 119-100 defeat by the Toronto Raptors.

A weakened Nets were beaten 100-93 by the Orlando Magic.

The Eastern Conference leaders had 10 players in the Covid-19 health and safety protocol, with rookie Day'Ron Sharpe being ruled out for Covid-related reasons just before the game.

Kevin Durant was going to be rested against the Magic but he was also sidelined under NBA health and safety protocols.

Orlando let a 17-point lead slip but eventually won to stop a seven-game losing streak.

The Warriors - second in the Western Conference - rested Curry, Draymond Green, Andrew Wiggins, Andre Iguodala and Otto Porter Jr as they had been sent home by coach Steve Kerr and Toronto capitalised to secure a home win.

Fred VanVleet scored a game-high 27 points for the Raptors, whose game against Chicago Bulls on Thursday had been postponed for Covid reasons.

Elsewhere, the Detroit Pistons suffered a 14th consecutive defeat as they were beaten 116-107 by the Houston Rockets, while the Boston Celtics earned a 114-107 victory over the New York Knicks.

The Washington Wizards stopped a run of four defeats with a 109-103 win over the Utah Jazz and the Cleveland Cavaliers won their sixth successive game by beating the Milwaukee Bucks 119-90 to move to third in the Eastern Conference.