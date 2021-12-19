Last updated on .From the section Basketball

Brooklyn coach Steve Nash has seen his side affected by the NBA Covid-19 protocols

The NBA has postponed the next two Brooklyn Nets games and fixtures for three other teams because of high numbers of coronavirus cases.

The Cleveland Cavaliers, Orlando Magic and Philadelphia 76ers will also have matches rescheduled because of the recent wave of new cases.

A total of seven games have now been postponed since last week.

The Nets, who currently lead the Eastern Conference, have nine players unavailable under NBA protocols.

Among them are stars Kevin Durant and James Harden, plus Kyrie Irving, who has refused to be vaccinated but was cleared to come back to the fold on Friday.

Sunday's games between Brooklyn and Denver, Atlanta against Cleveland and Philadelphia's home meeting with New Orleans have all been postponed.

Orlando's visit to Toronto on Monday is also off along with Brooklyn against Washington on Tuesday.