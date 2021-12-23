Last updated on .From the section Basketball

Stephen Curry scored more than 45 points for the third time this season

Stephen Curry scored 46 points as the Golden State Warriors earned a hard-fought 113-104 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies in the NBA.

It is the third time this season he has scored more than 45 points in a game.

Curry, the NBA's Most Valuable Player in 2015 and 2016, scored eight three-pointers, with Gary Payton Jr adding four as part of his 22 points for the Warriors.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr described it as a "vintage Steph" performance.

The win keeps the Warriors just behind the Phoenix Suns for the best record in the NBA.

Ja Morant scored 21 points for Memphis, who tied the score at 102-102 in the final quarter to set up a tense finish. But baskets from Juan Tosco-Anderson, Payton Jr and Curry saw the Warriors pull away and secure the win.

Elsewhere, Devin Booker scored 30 points for the Phoenix Suns as they beat Oklahoma City Thunder 113-101 in Phoenix.

The Suns trailed by three at half-time, but took control in the third and fourth quarter to get the victory.

San Antonio Spurs cruised to victory on the road with a 138-110 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers, despite a 36-point performance from LeBron James for the home side.

Keita Bates-Diop scored a career-high 30 points, with Drew Eubanks adding 30 from the bench.

Current champions Milwaukee Bucks were without two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo due to Covid-19 as they beat the Dallas Mavericks 102-95. DeMarcus Cousins, Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton combined for 72 points as the Bucks earned back-to-back wins.

Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 10 of his 15 points for the Atlanta Hawks in the final four minutes, as the Hawks upset the Philadelphia 76ers with a 98-86 win, despite missing seven players due to Covid-19.

Kemba Walker's 44 points for the New York Knicks wasn't enough as they fell to a 124-117 defeat to the Washington Wizards with Spencer Dinwiddie scoring 21 points, adding 12 assists and seven rebounds.

Elsewhere, the Charlotte Hornets overturned a 19-point deficit to beat Denver Nuggets after Kelly Oubre Jr. scored 14 points in the fourth quarter, while Myles Turner's 32 points powered the Indiana Pacers to victory over Houston Rockets.

Kyle Lowry starred for the Miami Heat with 21 points as they recorded a narrow 115-112 victory over the Detroit Pistons, Utah Jazz beat the Minnesota Timberwolves and Brandon Ingram hit 31 points as the New Orleans Pelicans overcame Orlando Magic.

The game between the Brooklyn Nets and Portland Trail Blazers was postponed following a Covid outbreak in the Nets squad. It was the Nets' third straight postponement, who are due to play the Lakers on 25 December.