Joel Embiid (centre) has now scored at least 25 points in 16 successive matches

Joel Embiid scored 26 points as the Philadelphia 76ers eased to a 105-87 win over the Los Angeles Lakers, who were without the injured LeBron James.

Embiid also added nine rebounds and seven assists, though it meant his four-game run of scoring at least 35 points and 10 rebounds ended.

"I was not very good, so I was happy my team-mates were able to pick me up," said Embiid.

Anthony Davis top-scored with 31 points for the Lakers.

Davis was playing his second game following a lengthy absence with a knee injury but with James now nursing a knee problem of his own, coach Frank Vogel admitted it is frustrating to be unable to get both players on the court at the same time.

"This is what every team in the league goes through," Vogel said. "We have to play better."

Two 76ers fans were escorted from the arena late in the game after comments directed at Lakers reserve Carmelo Anthony, who was then involved in a heated exchange with a third courtside fan.

"Some things were said. Unacceptable," Anthony said after the game.

Elsewhere, Stephen Curry top-scored with 29 points in the Golden State Warriors' 124-115 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Curry scored just eight points in the first half but finished with six three-pointers from 10 attempts, while Klay Thompson added 23 points.

Karl-Anthony Towns scored 31 points and 12 rebounds in reply for the Timberwolves, who have lost 11 straight games on the road against the Warriors.

All Star team named

Lakers superstar James has been voted Western Conference captain for next month's NBA All-Star Game, for the fifth successive season.

James has now made 18 All-Star teams to move to second on the all-time list alongside Kobe Bryant and just one behind the legendary Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

Warriors duo Curry and Andrew Wiggins are also in the West line-up, along with the NBA's Most Valuable Player Nikola Jokic and Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant.

Brooklyn Nets' Kevin Durant has been named captain of the East despite having a knee injury and being a doubt for the game in Cleveland on 20 February.

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, 76ers centre Embiid, Chicago Bulls guard DeMar DeRozan and Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young will start for the East.

The All-Star reserves will be selected by the coaches in both conferences on Thursday, 3 February.