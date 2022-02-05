Last updated on .From the section Basketball

The Lakers won only one of the five games that LeBron James missed with injury

LeBron James returned from injury to score 29 points as the Los Angeles Lakers beat the New York Knicks 122-115 in overtime in the NBA.

The Lakers overturned a 21-point first-half deficit to pull off their biggest comeback win of the season.

James, who missed the previous five games with a knee injury, added 13 rebounds and 10 assists to record his 103rd career triple-double.

Malik Monk weighed in with 29 points and Anthony Davis 28 for the Lakers.

Monk scored 18 in the third quarter as the Lakers came from 71-56 down at half-time in LA.

RJ Barrett scored a career-high 36 points for the Knicks but could not prevent a fifth loss in six games.

The Lakers sit ninth in the Western Conference and the Knicks 12th in the Eastern Conference.

The Milwaukee Bucks recorded a sixth win in eight games with a resounding 137-108 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers.

Bobby Portis scored a season-high 30 points and matched his career best with six three-pointers, while Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 29 points and made nine rebounds and six assists to condemn the Trail Blazers to a fifth straight defeat.

Western Conference leaders the Phoenix Suns beat the Washington Wizards 95-80 for their 12th win in 13 games thanks to Deandre Ayton's 20 points and 16 rebounds in only 24 minutes.

Ja Morant scored 33 points as the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Orlando Magic 135-115, while the Sacramento Kings saw off the Oklahoma City Thunder 113-103.

The Miami Heat came from behind to defeat the Charlotte Hornets 104-86, with Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo combining for 47 points.