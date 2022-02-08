Last updated on .From the section Basketball

Booker has scored at least 30 points in five of his last eight games for the Suns

Devin Booker scored 38 points to help the Phoenix Suns beat the Chicago Bulls 127-124 and secure their 13th win in 14th games.

Chris Paul finished with 19 points and 11 assists while Jae Crowder hit 10 points, 10 rebounds and six assists.

Phoenix have now won four straight games over the Bulls, including two victories last season.

The Golden State Warriors stretched their winning streak to nine by beating the Oklahoma City Thunder 110-98.

Klay Thompson scored 21 points for the Warriors, while Stephen Curry fell just short of a triple-double with 18 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds.

It is the Warriors' longest winning streak since an 11-game run in January 2019.

Donovan Mitchell starred as the Utah Jazz erased a double-digit second-half deficit to beat the New York Knicks 113-104 in Salt Lake City.

Mitchell scored 32 points and finished with seven rebounds, six assists and four steals, while Bojan Bogdanovic and Mike Conley Jr scored 20 and 18 respectively to condemn the Knicks to a third straight defeat.

The Miami Heat secured a comfortable 121-100 victory against the Washington Wizards, while the Toronto Raptors ran out 116-101 winners to inflict a fifth successive defeat on the Charlotte Hornets.