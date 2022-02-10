Last updated on .From the section Basketball

Anfernee Simons scored 29 points for the Blazers to heap more misery on the Los Angeles Lakers

Anfernee Simons and Jusuf Nurkic combined for 48 points as the Portland Trail Blazers ended a six-game losing streak by beating the out-of-form Los Angeles Lakers 107-105.

Justise Winslow and Greg Brown III both scored 11 points while LeBron James netted 30 points for the Lakers, who lost for the sixth time in eight games.

The Lakers were without Russell Westbrook, who missed his first game of the season with a back injury.

Anthony Davis scored 17 for the Lakers.

Bojan Bogdanovic led six players in double figures with 23 points as the Utah Jazz ended the Golden State Warriors' nine-game winning streak with a 111-85 victory in Salt Lake City.

Donovan Mitchell finished with 14 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists for Utah, who earned their fourth consecutive win.

Golden State's Jordan Poole scored 18 points and Stephen Curry added 16, but they shot a combined 10-for-27 from the field.

Domantas Sabonis recorded 22 points and 14 rebounds on his debut to help the Sacramento Kings beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 132-119.

All-Star guard Darius Garland scored a game-high 27 points on his return from injury to lift the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 105-92 win over the San Antonio Spurs.

Pascal Siakam notched 27 points and 16 rebounds as the Toronto Raptors extended their winning run to seven games with a 117-98 victory at the Oklahoma City Thunder, while DeMar DeRozan scored 36 in the Chicago Bulls' 121-109 success against the Charlotte Hornets.