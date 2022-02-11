Last updated on .From the section Basketball

Harden joined the Philadelphia 76ers from Brooklyn Nets as part of a trade

The Brooklyn Nets lost their 10th straight game hours after trading star James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers and breaking up their "big three" of Harden, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant.

Philadelphia's Ben Simmons, Seth Curry and Andre Drummond joined the Nets as part of the trade.

Brooklyn had hoped their star names could win them a championship, but the trio only played 16 games together.

The Nets fell to a 113-112 defeat to the Washington Wizards on Thursday.

With Durant out with a knee injury, Irving led the Nets with 31 points, five rebounds and six assists, but they could not hang onto a nine-point third quarter lead.

Kyle Kuzma picked up 15 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists to record the first triple-double of his career as the Wizards won for just the third time in 12 games.

The Phoenix Suns ended the Milwaukee Bucks' four-game winning streak with a 131-107 victory over the NBA champions, in a first meeting between the sides since last season's finals.

Veteran Chris Paul scored 17 points and added 19 assists for the Suns to record his 500th career double-double, while Deandre Ayton scored 27 points and picked up seven rebounds.

The Suns have won 15 of their last 16 games and currently top the Western Conference. Their 45-10 record remains the best in the NBA.

Luke Doncic scored a career-high 51 points to lead the Dallas Mavericks to a 112-105 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers.

The 22-year-old made seven of 10 three-point attempts as he scored 28 of his 51 points in the first quarter to record the highest-scoring quarter of his career. It was the 17th time in Doncic's career that he has scored 40 points or more.

The Toronto Raptors picked up an eighth straight victory with a 139-120 win over the Houston Rockets.

Gary Trent Jr led the Raptors with a season-high 42 points to record his seventh game with 30 points or more this season. Pascal Siakam also added 30 points for Toronto.

Elsewhere, the Miami Heat recorded a fourth-straight victory with a 112-107 win over the New Orleans Pelicans with Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo scoring 29 points each for the Heat, the New York Knicks shocked the Golden State Warriors with a narrow 116-114 win in San Francisco and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Detroit Pistons 132-107.