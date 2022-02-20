Last updated on .From the section Basketball

Britain are bottom of a World Cup qualifying group with Belarus, Turkey and Greece

Great Britain will not travel to Belarus for their World Cup qualifier this week because of the threat of military action in the area.

The British Basketball Federation hopes the game can be played in a different venue or at a different time.

The UK Government advises against all but essential travel to Belarus with Russian troops stationed there amid concerns of an invasion of Ukraine.

The game was due to take place in Minsk on Friday, 25 February.

GB captain Dan Clark said: "We are happy that the welfare of the travelling group has been put first when making this difficult decision.

"It is every player's dream to represent their country at senior level, but some things are bigger than basketball and the current situation in that part of the world is extremely worrying."

Britain are due to host Belarus in Newcastle on Monday, 28 February in their next group game.