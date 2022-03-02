Last updated on .From the section Basketball

Jrue Holiday (right) helped the Milwaukee Bucks clinch the NBA title in 2021

Jrue Holiday secured a game-winning shot with 1.9 seconds remaining as the Milwaukee Bucks fought back to beat the Miami Heat 120-119.

The Heat led 113-99 inside the final six minutes before the Bucks, who won the NBA title in 2021, hit back.

Holiday scored 23 points and made 11 assists, while Giannis Antetokounmpo led the scoring for the Bucks with 28 points and 17 rebounds.

"We can't dwell on this win - these games are not stopping," Holiday said.

The Heat remain top of the Eastern Conference, with the Bucks fourth.

James Harden impressed on his home debut for the Philadelphia 76ers in their 123-108 win over the New York Knicks.

The Knicks took a 16-point lead in the second quarter, but Harden scored 26 points and Joel Embiid 27 as the 76ers rallied.

"It was a movie. I felt the energy and I felt the love," Harden said.

The Indiana Pacers came from 94-85 down in the fourth quarter to beat the Orlando Magic 122-114 in overtime thanks to Malcolm Brogdon's 31 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists.

The Phoenix Suns breezed past the Portland Trail Blazers 120-90, while the Indiana Pacers beat the Orlando Magic 122-114 in overtime.

Donovan Mitchell scored 37 points as the Utah Jazz beat the Houston Rockets 132-127 in overtime, and Oklahoma City Thunder saw off the Denver Nuggets 119-107.

The Cleveland Cavaliers suffered their fifth loss in six games with a 119-98 defeat by the Charlotte Hornets, while the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Sacramento Kings 125-95.