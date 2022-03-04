Last updated on .From the section Basketball

LeBron James scored 20-plus points for the 27th consecutive game

The Los Angeles Lakers suffered a fourth consecutive defeat after they were beaten 132-111 by the Los Angeles Clippers.

LeBron James scored 26 points and had eight rebounds but could not stop the Lakers losing.

Reggie Jackson starred for the Clippers with 36 points, adding nine assists and eight rebounds.

The Clippers took control with a 23-0 run early in the second half as they won a fifth game in a row.

Luka Doncic scored a game-high 41 points and had 10 rebounds and nine assists as he helped the Dallas Mavericks beat the Golden State Warriors 122-113.

The Warriors came back from a 17-point deficit to level the game at 104 apiece but the Mavericks finished strongly to secure victory.

Stephen Curry contributed 21 points, nine assists and five rebounds for the Warriors but they lost a third game in a row for the first time this season.

Elsewhere, Kevin Durant returned after a 21-game absence for the Brooklyn Nets but could not prevent his side going down to a 113-107 defeat by the Miami Heat.

Trae Young scored 39 points, including four three-pointers in the fourth quarter, as the Atlanta Hawks beat the Chicago Bulls 130-124.

The Boston Celtics claimed a 13th win in 15 games with a 120-107 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies, while the Detroit Pistons beat the Toronto Raptors 108-106 and the Sacramento Kings overcame the San Antonio Spurs 115-112.