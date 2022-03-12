Last updated on .From the section Basketball

Klay Thompson is a three-time NBA champion

Klay Thompson scored a season-high 38 points as the Golden State Warriors beat the Milwaukee Bucks 122-109 to end the champions' six-game winning run.

It was the guard's best performance since returning from a two-and-a-half-year injury absence in January.

The 32-year-old hit 15 of his 24 shots, including eight three-pointers, and added six rebounds and five assists.

"I've been through a lot," he said. "Just to be able to be out here and compete, it's a blessing."

Thompson missed the entire 2019-20 season with a torn left knee ligament and the entire 2020-21 campaign with an Achilles tendon injury.

He regained fitness in January and had contributed a previous season-high 33 points in a victory against the Los Angeles Lakers in February.

"It was a challenge but after being on so many great teams and knowing what it takes to get to that final stage, I knew how hard I had to work," Thompson said.

"I don't want to peak yet. There's still a long way to go."

Jordan Poole added 30 points for the Warriors, while Stephen Curry contributed just eight points and eight assists.

Two-time NBA most valuable player Giannis Antetokounmpo had a team-high 31 points and Khris Middleton 18 for the Bucks.

Meanwhile, Jordan Clarkson scored a career-high 45 points off the bench to lead the Utah Jazz to a 134-125 win over over the visiting Sacramento Kings, whose top scorer De'Aaron Fox scored 41 points.

DeMar DeRozan scored 25 points and Montenegrin centre Nikola Vucevic added 20 points and 14 rebounds to help the Chicago Bulls beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 101-91, while the Indiana Pacers overcame the San Antonio Spurs 119-108.

Josh Hart scored 28 first-half points on the way to a career-high 44 as the Portland Trail Blazers ended their six-game losing run by beating the Washington Wizards 127-118.