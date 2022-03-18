London Lions are looking to retain the men's and women's BBL Trophy crowns

London Lions will look to take home a BBL Trophy double for the second year running in Sunday's finals in Glasgow.

The Lions' men's and women's sides are the reigning champions going into their finals against Cheshire Phoenix and Sevenoaks Suns respectively.

The women's final pits the Championship's joint leaders against each other, with both sides winning all 14 of their league games this season.

Meanwhile, the men's final sees the holders face the 2018 BBL Cup winners.

Both matches take place at Glasgow's Emirates Arena, with the women's final starting at 13:00 GMT and the men following at 15:30.

"We've had some big European nights and experienced big crowds, so that is going to help us in some way, but this is a one-off game and Cheshire will feed off this crowd and the energy as much as we do," London Lions men's head coach James Vear told the British Basketball League website. external-link

"I have been head coach for a couple of months now and I'm quite pleased with the progress the team has made so far, but there is so much more for us to do and everybody in the group knows that."

The Lions overcame Newcastle Eagles, Manchester Giants and Bristol Flyers on their way to the final, while Cheshire's journey took them past Fury, Plymouth City Patriots and Glasgow Rocks.

Phoenix head coach Ben Thomas said: external-link "I really hope that we can win for the fans.

"I was probably a bit lucky to get to a final in my first year and may have thought we could have done it a little bit more regularly than we have done since, but that hasn't been the case.

"Finals are something to be celebrated and enjoyed, but we want to go and win it for the fans and repay the support we get from them in every single game."

Cheshire Phoenix are looking to add to their BBL Cup win in 2017-18

Unbeaten sides meet in WBBL final

Sevenoaks recorded a huge 74-57 victory against Leicester Riders to reach the final for the first time since 2018.

Suns captain Cat Carr is expecting a great final between the league's two unbeaten leaders.

"As captain, it is my job to remind everybody how we got here, why we are here and that as long as we do what we're supposed to do, I see good things for us," she said. external-link

"They have incredible depth on their team, able to play 10 to 12 players without really losing anything when they make substitutions.

"They share the ball so well and they play in a very similar style to us. They've brought back a lot of players from last year but bringing in Jo Leedham-Warner has taken them to another level entirely."

London are on the hunt for a domestic treble, having beaten Newcastle Eagles in January's WBBL Cup final.

For Azania Stewart - who is back playing after retiring for three years - and intends to continue playing next season, it is important the Lions compete for every trophy available to them.

"Who doesn't want to win it all?" she said. external-link

"That would also be part of my legacy, to be remembered for the impact I've helped deliver by coming here.

"I really enjoy how Sevenoaks play, they're such a smart team and it should be a really good final, but we've just got to prepare the same way we have done all season."