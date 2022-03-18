Last updated on .From the section Basketball

Betty Codona was involved in British basketball for over 60 years

British basketball legend Betty Codona has died at the age of 83.

In 1961 she founded the UK's first women's basketball club and was awarded an OBE for services to sport in 1998.

She was named BBC Yorkshire's Unsung Hero in 2021 after helping steer her club Sheffield Hatters through the difficulties of the Covid-19 pandemic.