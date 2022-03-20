Last updated on .From the section Basketball

Lions' Shanice Beckford-Norton (centre) added 11 points in their Trophy win

London Lions retained the WBBL Trophy as they beat Sevenoaks Suns 72-36.

The pre-game favourites trailed briefly in the first quarter of the final in Glasgow but dominated thereafter.

Holly Winterburn led London with 16 points and Johannah Leedham-Warner added 14. Catherine Carr led Sevenoaks' scoring with 12 points.

Unbeaten so far this season, Lions will hold all four titles - league, cup, trophy and play-offs - if they continue their dominance and win the league.

Although Winterburn's three three-pointers in the first quarter posted a warning of the Lions' potency, Sevenoaks came back in the second quarter with six points from Carr and a pair of threes from Renee Busch.

Trailing by 10 points at half-time, they took the best part of four minutes to score and when they did, a reply from Leedham from the three-point line pegged the Lions' lead at 20 points for the first time.

"We really turned up the intensity at the start of the second half," said Winterburn, who was named the game's most valuable player.

"We were up 10 and we wanted to come out strong and that's exactly what we did."

Leedham led the charge, taking the Lions on a 23-6 rampage in the third quarter, ending the final as a competitive entity.

"The performance we put out there made it tough for us," said Busch. "We'll learn from this game and we'll be playing them again (in the league) on Friday."