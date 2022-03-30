Last updated on .From the section Basketball

Runaway Western Conference leaders the Phoenix Suns have won 62 games and lost 14 this season

The Phoenix Suns equalled their single-season record for victories with a 107-103 win over the Golden State Warriors.

Chris Paul delivered the final two baskets of the game in the final two minutes as Phoenix matched their franchise win record of 62.

The Suns also achieved that feat in the 1992-93 and 2004-05 seasons.

Devin Booker and Mikal Bridges ended the contest with 22 points each as the Suns claimed a ninth successive Western Conference win in San Francisco.

In response, Jordan Poole matched his career-high total of 38 points for the Warriors, who are now tied third with the Dallas Mavericks following a fourth consecutive defeat.

The Mavericks beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 120-112, with Luka Doncic scoring a game-high 35 points for Dallas, and Dorian Finney-Smith making a career-high 28 points for the Cavaliers.

Elsewhere on Wednesday, Jimmy Butler scored 24 points and Kyle Lowry added 23 as Eastern Conference leaders the Miami Heat defeated the Boston Celtics 106-98.

Victory means the Heat hold a one-game lead over the Milwaukee Bucks, who beat the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday, while Boston and the 76ers are two games behind.

The Toronto Raptors are tied fifth with the Chicago Bulls after beating the Minnesota Timberwolves 125-102.