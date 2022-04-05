Last updated on .From the section Basketball

The Los Angeles Lakers, who last lifted the NBA Championship in 2020, miss out on the play-offs for the first time since 2019

The Los Angeles Lakers have missed out on a place in the NBA play-offs after suffering a seventh-straight defeat in losing to the Phoenix Suns.

The Lakers, again without the injured Lebron James, were beaten 121-110 by the Western Conference leaders.

It is just the fourth time in James' 19-year career that he has failed to make the NBA post-season.

"We wanted to play our part in bringing success to Lakers basketball and we fell short," said coach Frank Vogel.

"We're extremely disappointed. Disappointed for our fanbase, disappointed for the [ownership], that gave us this opportunity.

"It's not been due to a lack of effort. We have all put in the work. Guys stayed fighting right to the end.

"We brought integrity to the process we just fell short through a disjointed season. We're all disappointed."

The 17-time NBA champions sit 11th in the Western Conference, with teams from seventh to 10th in the Eastern Conference and Western Conference progressing to the play-ins.

Two teams from each division can then secure a place in the end-of-season play-offs via the play-ins route.

The Lakers had to win to stand any chance of extending their season after the San Antonio Spurs beat 116-97 the Denver Nuggets earlier in the evening.

Elsewhere, the New Orleans Pelicans secured a play-off place in the Western Conference after beating the Sacramento Kings 123-109, while the Toronto Raptors sealed a play-off spot in the Eastern Conference with a 118-108 victory over the Atlanta Hawks.

The Utah Jazz beat the Memphis Grizzlies 121-115 after overtime in Salt Lake City. The Jazz's win combined with the Minnesota Timberwolves' 132-114 defeat to the Washington Wizards means Utah are guaranteed to be no worse than the sixth seed in the Western Conference playoffs.

Kyrie Irving scored 42 points as the Brooklyn Nets beat the Houston Rockets 118-105, while Tyler Herro scored a season-high 35 points as Eastern Conference leaders the Miami Heat beat the Charlotte Hornets 144-115.

The Milwaukee Bucks are now tied for second behind Miami after a 127-106 victory against the Chicago Bulls. Despite the defeat, the Bulls secured their first playoff berth in five seasons after the Cleveland Cavaliers lost 120-115 against the Orlando Magic.

The Philadelphia 76ers beat the Indiana Pacers 131-122 and the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Portland Trail Blazers 98-94.